McCarron was traded to the Predators on Tuesday via the Canadiens in exchange for Laurent Dauphin.

The 24-year-old really didn't get his chance with Montreal after he was selected 25th overall by the team in the 2013 NHL Draft. He saw action in just 69 NHL games, accumulating eight points in the process. He'll head to AHL Milwaukee within the Predators' organization in hopes to get the call to the big club for new head coach John Haynes.