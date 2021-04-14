McCarron (suspension) was reassigned to Nashville's taxi squad Wednesday.
McCarron served the second game of his two-game suspension Tuesday against Tampa Bay, so he'll be eligible to return to the Predators' lineup Thursday against Carolina if needed. He's gone scoreless through five top-level appearances this year.
