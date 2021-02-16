McCarron was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
McCarron bounces back and forth from the active roster and the taxi squad often. The 25-year-old has played just two games this year, producing four PIM and no points.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Back with big club•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Brought up to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pens one-year contract•