McCarron is mired in an eight-game pointless streak dating back to Nov. 3 versus Calgary.
McCarron has dished out 15 hits, nine blocks and 12 shots during his offensive slump. The 27-year-old winger figures to remain in a bottom-six role this year and could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch periodically. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on getting much out of McCarron this year.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Pots pair to end drought•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Career-best effort in win•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Plucks rare apple•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Provides assist•