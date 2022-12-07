McCarron is mired in an eight-game pointless streak dating back to Nov. 3 versus Calgary.

McCarron has dished out 15 hits, nine blocks and 12 shots during his offensive slump. The 27-year-old winger figures to remain in a bottom-six role this year and could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch periodically. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on getting much out of McCarron this year.