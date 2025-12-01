McCarron sustained a lower-body injury against Winnipeg on Saturday and is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

McCarron is currently stuck in a 21-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 14 versus Toronto. During that stretch, the forward recorded four assists, 26 shots and 58 hits while averaging 14:16 of ice time. At this point, McCarron should be considered questionable to face the Flames on Tuesday.