Predators' Michael McCarron: Suffers lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron sustained a lower-body injury against Winnipeg on Saturday and is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
McCarron is currently stuck in a 21-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 14 versus Toronto. During that stretch, the forward recorded four assists, 26 shots and 58 hits while averaging 14:16 of ice time. At this point, McCarron should be considered questionable to face the Flames on Tuesday.
