McCarron (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal, per the NHL media site.

McCarron looks poised to step into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 20 versus the Kraken, a stretch of six games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The 29-year-old forward has notched two goals, two assists and 35 hits while averaging 12:24 of ice time in 18 contests. Mark Jankowski could find himself relegated to the press box with McCarron now healthy.