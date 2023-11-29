McCarron scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

After scoring just one goal through his first 11 games this season, McCarron opened the scoring midway through the first period, deflecting a Tyson Barrie shot, before adding a second goal later in the frame. McCarron would pick up three hits and a five-minute fighting major in the Nashville win. The 28-year-old forward now has five points (three goals, two assists) along with 20 hits on the campaign while skating on the fourth line.