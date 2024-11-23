McCarron (upper body) won't play Saturday against Winnipeg.
McCarron has two goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 35 hits in 18 appearances this season. Mark Jankowski will replace McCarron in Saturday's lineup.
