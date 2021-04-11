McCarron will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for his Illegal Check to the Head on Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde on Saturday.

McCarron was handed a match penalty for his actions, and it sounds like he could be suspended further. In turn, it's unlikely that he's eligible to play in Sunday's home game versus the Stars. The 26-year-old has played five games this year without a point.

