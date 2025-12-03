Predators' Michael McCarron: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron (lower body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
McCarron sustained the injury versus the Jets on Saturday and will be forced to miss at least one game. The 30-year-old forward's next chance to play is Thursday on the road versus the Panthers, though the team has yet to provide a timeline for his return.
