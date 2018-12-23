Salomaki notched his sixth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Salomaki's primary role in the Preds' lineup is not to generate offense, but rather to keep the other team off balance -- as evidenced by his team-leading 62 hits. That being said, he's currently on pace for about 15 points this year, which would surpass his career-high of 10 which he recorded three seasons ago. In the meantime, he will likely continue to skate in a checking-line role on the Preds' third line alongside Nick Bonino and Austin Watson.