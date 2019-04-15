Salomaki (upper body) will draw into the lineup for Monday's Game 3 against the Stars in Dallas, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Salomaki hasn't played an NHL game since Jan. 4 due to an upper-body injury. This news comes on the heels of fellow forwards Brian Boyle (abdomen) and Wayne Simmonds (lower body) ruled out. The Finnish born product could work back into the lineup slowly, and produced seven points in 37 games this campaign. He is expected to play on the fourth line with Calle Jarnkrok and Rocco Grimaldi.