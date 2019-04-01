Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Back with big club
Salomaki (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment in AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Salomaki was sent to Milwaukee on an injury loan March 25, and registered two points in three games in the AHL. He's back with the big club in hopes he will be healthy enough to play in any of the Predators' final three games of the season or playoffs. He should be considered day-to-day and his first chance to see NHL action in Tuesday in Buffalo.
