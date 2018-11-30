Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Barely sees ice in loss
Salomaki logged a team-low 7:50 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Coyotes.
Salomaki's last point came all the way back on Nov. 1. The 25-year-old Finn has managed just two goals in 21 games this season but did register two shots on goal Thursday night while also dishing out three hits and blocking a shot as well.
