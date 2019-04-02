Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Can't go Tuesday
Salomaki (upper body) remains out for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Salomaki hasn't played in an NHL game since Jan. 4, although he did play three games for AHL Milwaukee during a conditioning stint. He likely won't be a lineup fixture in the playoffs so fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned with his absence.
