Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Collects assist in return
Salomaki (upper body) had an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.
After missing over three months, Salomaki skated 10:14 in this postseason contest. It's not too far off from his season average, and with the Predators seeing Brian Boyle (abdomen) and Wayne Simmonds (lower body) out, Salomaki will likely be asked to pick up some of the slack from their absences.
