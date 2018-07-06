Salomaki filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, according to NHLPA.com.

Even if an arbiter has to settle on a new deal for Salomaki, he'll be hard-pressed to see a sizable monetary increase compared to his two-year, $1.225 million contract that expired last Sunday. After all, the spare winger has recorded just 19 points in 125 contests with the Predators.