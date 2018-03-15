Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Expected back in the lineup as injury replacement
Salomaki, a healthy scratch for the past four games, will return to the lineup with the recent injury to Calle Jarnkrok, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
"Salomaki gets back into the lineup," coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday when discussing the team's forward depth that he expects will minimize Jarnkrok's absence. Salomaki has just seven points in 48 games this season, and was routinely seeing less than 10 minutes per game on the fourth line prior to his recent benching, so he still doesn't boast a lot of fantasy value in most formats. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Coyotes.
