Salomaki only appeared in eight of a possible 13 games for the Predators in the postseason, and he was held pointless over that span.

Salomaki is a pending restricted free agent who might have a tough time topping the two years and $1.225 million that he made on his now-expiring contract with the Predators. A litany of injuries plagued him last year, but this time around he was relegated to the press box far too often and finished with only eight points over 58 regular-season contests.