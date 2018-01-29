Salomaki, frequently a healthy scratch this season, played in nine straight games prior to the All-Star break, recording an assist, seven shots on goal and 21 hits, while averaging 11:04 in ice time.

After watching from the press box for 11 of the previous 16 games, Salomaki's chance to rejoin the lineup came at the start of January when teammate Filip Forsberg landed on the IR with an injured hand. Salomaki remains limited to fourth-line duties, however, which helps to explain his lack of offense and abundance of hits. With Forsberg due back in the lineup sometime in the coming weeks, we view Salomaki's regular spot in the lineup to be temporary at best. Be prepared to bench him immediately upon Forsberg's return.