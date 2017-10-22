Salomaki played a season-low 8:01 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. He played only 13 shifts the entire game, with just two of those coming in the third period.

After turning heads in the preseason with his strong play, Salomaki has returned to his regular bottom-six role to start the season. He is averaging just a little over 12 minutes per game in six contests, and he's been a healthy scratch twice. He does not warrant any fantasy consideration at the present time.