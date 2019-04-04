Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Implied scratch Thursday
Salomaki (upper body) is projected to sit out Thursday when the Predators play host to the Canucks, per Ben Kuzma of The Province.
Salomaki hasn't played in exactly three months, and there are doubts about his readiness for the postseason.
More News
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Can't go Tuesday•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Back with big club•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Taken off IR, sent for conditioning•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Joins teammates at practice•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Remains unavailable•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Will return after bye week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...