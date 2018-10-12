Predators' Miikka Salomaki: In and out of lineup
Salomaki played in just his second game of the season Thursday against the Jets, skating just 10:53 with zero points on two shots.
Salomaki was a part-time player for the Preds last season, skating in just 58 contests and registering a mere eight points. He will fill a similar role this season, and should therefore be avoided in most fantasy formats.
