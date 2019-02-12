Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Joins teammates at practice
Salomaki (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday for the first time since suffering the injury in January, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Salomaki remains without a definitive timeline for a return, but his presence at morning skate Tuesday marks a big step in the right direction. Once he gets a few full practice sessions under his belt, the 25-year-old winger will likely creep into the lineup conversation after more than a month on the shelf.
