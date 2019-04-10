Salomaki (upper body) is not in the projected lineup for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals opposing the Stars on Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Salomaki's status is being magnified since playoff action is looming and playoff poolies understandably will want to know who can be counted on for production. Considering the Finn has missed 40 straight games and remains without a clear timetable for his return, we don't expect Salomaki will be a viable option at any point in the opening series (or even beyond).