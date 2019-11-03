Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Odd man out
Salomaki served as a healthy scratch for the second straight game Saturday against the Rangers.
The Preds called up Salomaki in mid-October while Filip Forsberg was on the shelf with a lower-body injury. Now that Forsberg has returned to the lineup, don't be surprised if Salomaki gets sent back down to AHL Milwaukee. He has just one point in five games for the Preds this season.
