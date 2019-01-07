Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Placed on IR
Salomaki (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
By placing Salomaki on IR, the Preds have opened up a roster spot for Filip Forsberg (hand) to be activated ahead of Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old Salomaki won't be eligible to come off injured reserve until Jan. 13 at the earliest, which means he will miss the team's next three contests.
More News
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Adds to modest point total•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Two straight helpers•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Barely sees ice in loss•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Scoring slump continues•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Toughs out in-game injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...