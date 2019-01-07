Salomaki (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

By placing Salomaki on IR, the Preds have opened up a roster spot for Filip Forsberg (hand) to be activated ahead of Monday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old Salomaki won't be eligible to come off injured reserve until Jan. 13 at the earliest, which means he will miss the team's next three contests.

