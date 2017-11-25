Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Pointless drought reaches five games
Salomaki was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game Friday against the Blues. He now has just two goals and three assists through 18 games this season.
Salomaki's entire point production came in a short four-game burst at the start of November, so consistency is not exactly a cornerstone of his game. He remains locked into a fourth-line role and has averaged just nine minutes of ice time over his last six games. Needless to say, Salomaki's fantasy value remains confined to deeper formats at the present time.
