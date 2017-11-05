Salomaki scored a goal -- his first point of the season -- in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings. He skated a season-high 15:03, skating primarily on the third line with Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok.

While it's nice to see Salomaki finally crack the scoresheet, he is still in and out of the Preds' lineup far too often for our liking. He's been a healthy scratch four times this season, making him a fantasy risk even in deeper formats. There are likely plenty of other bottom-six options on your league's waiver wire if you need reinforcements -- feel free to jettison Salomaki in favour of someone who sees ice time with greater regularity.