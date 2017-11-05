Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Rare goal in OT win over Kings
Salomaki scored a goal -- his first point of the season -- in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Kings. He skated a season-high 15:03, skating primarily on the third line with Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok.
While it's nice to see Salomaki finally crack the scoresheet, he is still in and out of the Preds' lineup far too often for our liking. He's been a healthy scratch four times this season, making him a fantasy risk even in deeper formats. There are likely plenty of other bottom-six options on your league's waiver wire if you need reinforcements -- feel free to jettison Salomaki in favour of someone who sees ice time with greater regularity.
More News
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Ice time dwindles in loss to Rangers•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Turning heads in preseason•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Likely to serve as healthy scratch•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Will not play in Game 2•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Will miss Game 1•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Ready to return after lengthy absence•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...