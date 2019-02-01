Salomaki (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.

Salomaki has been sidelined for nearly a month due to an upper-body injury, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. The Finnish winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.