Salomaki served as a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game Saturday at Calgary.

The 24-year-old Finn has been in and out of the lineup with regularity this season, and given how hot the Predators have been lately (just one regulation loss in their last 10 games), it's doubtful he will see an opportunity to suit up anytime soon. With just five points in 21 games this season, Salomaki should not be counted on for fantasy purposes at the present time.