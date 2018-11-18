Salomaki extended his current points drought to seven games Saturday against the Kings, recording just two shots and a hit in 7:44 of ice time.

Now with just two points in 15 games, Salomaki isn't going to help you much with the kind of minutes he's getting skating on the fourth line. He had just eight points in 58 games last season, and there's no reason to think he will finish with much more than that this year. Even in ultra-deep fantasy formats, Salomaki's value is currently about as close to zero as it can get.