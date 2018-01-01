Salomaki served as a healthy scratch for 10 of 13 games in the month of December.

Salomaki has now played in just 23 of 38 games this season and has recorded just five points (two goals, three assists). When he does get the chance to suit up, he typically centers the Preds' fourth line, averaging roughly 10 minutes in ice time per game. Overall, Salomaki's tendency to miss a lot of games, combined with his bottom-six role, makes him expendable in most fantasy formats.