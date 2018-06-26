Salomaki received a qualifying offer from the Predators on Monday.

Salomaki's first standard contract is about to expire. Interestingly enough, he brought home more dough on a per-year basis ($780,883) over a three-year, entry-level contract than the amount he earned on his latest deal which was met with a $612,500 annual rake between two seasons. It's obviously a good sign that the competitive Preds plan to re-sign him, but Salomaki only collected eight points in 58 games to wind up in the fantasy hockey scrap heap last season.