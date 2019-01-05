Salomaki will not play Saturday and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Salomaki logged just 6:42 of ice time in his last game and will miss Saturday's contest with what the team is calling an "upper-body" issue. His next chance to suit will come Monday against the Maple Leafs. With just seven points on the season, the 25-year-old isn't much of a factor in fantasy.