Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Sidelined with upper-body injury
Salomaki will not play Saturday and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Salomaki logged just 6:42 of ice time in his last game and will miss Saturday's contest with what the team is calling an "upper-body" issue. His next chance to suit will come Monday against the Maple Leafs. With just seven points on the season, the 25-year-old isn't much of a factor in fantasy.
More News
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Adds to modest point total•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Two straight helpers•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Barely sees ice in loss•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Scoring slump continues•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Toughs out in-game injury•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: In and out of lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...