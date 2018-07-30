Salomaki signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with the Predators on Monday.

A former second-round pick in 2011, Salomaki has spent all four seasons with Nashville since being elevated to the big league level. He's coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he notched a career high in blocked shots (35), though he did add only two goals and six assists across 58 games. While the reserve winger hasn't been overly effective since joining the Predators, he'll still earn a slight raise after signing Monday's deal.