Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Taken off IR, sent for conditioning
Salomaki (upper body) is no longer listed on IR per the NHL media site. He was sent to AHL Milwaukee for a conditioning assignment Monday.
Salomaki will be joined by Austin Watson on this conditioning stint. They'll try to work themselves into shape in hopes of returning to Nashville at some point over the regular season's final six games or in the playoffs.
