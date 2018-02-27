Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Taking seat Tuesday
Salomaki will be a healthy scratch when the Predators face the Jets on the road Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Finn should get more acquainted with the press box now that Ryan Hartman's in town following his trade from the Blackhawks on Monday. Salomaki caught the attention of scouts for his apparent two-way ability when the Preds took him in the second round (52nd overall) of the 20111 NHL Entry Draft, but he's skated to a minus-7 rating with only 18 points in 113 career games at the highest level. Salomaki should be toiling on the fantasy waiver wire in most leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Filling in as injury sub•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Seeing minimal ice time for Preds this season•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Riding pine lately•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Pointless drought reaches five games•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Rare goal in OT win over Kings•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Ice time dwindles in loss to Rangers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...