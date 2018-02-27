Salomaki will be a healthy scratch when the Predators face the Jets on the road Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Finn should get more acquainted with the press box now that Ryan Hartman's in town following his trade from the Blackhawks on Monday. Salomaki caught the attention of scouts for his apparent two-way ability when the Preds took him in the second round (52nd overall) of the 20111 NHL Entry Draft, but he's skated to a minus-7 rating with only 18 points in 113 career games at the highest level. Salomaki should be toiling on the fantasy waiver wire in most leagues.