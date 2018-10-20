Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Toughs out in-game injury
Salomaki sustained a facial injury upon getting hit by the puck in the second period of Friday's game against the Flames, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports. However, he ultimately returned to the conest.
Salomaki recorded 5:56 ice time, but unfortunately, he was on the ice for an even-strength goal from the Flames despite the limited shifts. While it's great news that he dodged a lasting injury, Salomaki remains a fourth-line role player who delivers a copious amount of hits, but his offensive game is hardly refined, thus making him waiver fodder in just about any fantasy league.
