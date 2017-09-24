Salomaki has been a standout performer in training camp and the preseason, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Salomaki missed 77 regular-season games last season with an assortment of injuries, and was frequently a healthy scratch during the playoffs. However, he's obviously intent on making up for lost time this season, with three goals in two preseason games thus far. He also led all Preds forwards with 21:04 of ice time Friday against the Lightning, including almost six minutes on the power play. Expect Salomaki to land himself a regular bottom-six role in the Preds' lineup this season if his early successes carry over into October.