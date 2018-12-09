Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Two straight helpers
Salomaki notched an assist for the second consecutive game in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
This is pretty significant news if you're a Salomaki owner, as the last time the 25-year-old Finn registered a point was almost six weeks ago, when he scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Nov. 1. Still, given the the Preds' injury-ravaged lineup, Salomaki has averaged 13:40 in ice time over the past four games, compared to his season average of 10:14. He's worth a short-term pickup in very deep formats, but be prepared to drop him again once the team gets some of their walking wounded back.
