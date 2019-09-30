Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Waived by club
Salomaki was designated for waivers by Nashville on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Salomaki's demotion is likely the result of Eeli Tolvanen's emergence as a viable forward option. The 26-year-old Salomaki has played in 162 NHL games, but has consistently been a fringe roster player, splitting his time between the NHL and AHL throughout his career. If needed, the Finn should feature prominently on the list of potential call-ups this year.
