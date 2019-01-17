Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Will return after bye week
Salomaki (upper body) should be back in the lineup following Nashville's bye week, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Preds have four more games to play before an eight-day break. According to David Poile, the team's general manager, Salomaki will return when the team reconvenes after the bye week, putting the winger on track to play Feb. 1 at the earliest. The 25-year-old has been out since Jan. 5.
More News
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Placed on IR•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Adds to modest point total•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Two straight helpers•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Barely sees ice in loss•
-
Predators' Miikka Salomaki: Scoring slump continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...