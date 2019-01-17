Salomaki (upper body) should be back in the lineup following Nashville's bye week, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Preds have four more games to play before an eight-day break. According to David Poile, the team's general manager, Salomaki will return when the team reconvenes after the bye week, putting the winger on track to play Feb. 1 at the earliest. The 25-year-old has been out since Jan. 5.