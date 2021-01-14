Granlund is unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Coach John Hynes said Sunday that Granlund was expected to miss the beginning of the season due to quarantine, so this news isn't quite surprising. The Finn was listed as a non-roster player for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, so this news clarified his absence. Expect Granlund to return to his usual top-six role once he's officially cleared.