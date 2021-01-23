Granlund had four shots on goal and two blocked shots in 17:51 during Friday's 7-0 loss to the Stars.

Granlund saw plenty of ice time in his season debut, but neither he nor his Predators teammates were able to solve Stars goalie Anton Khudobin in the lopsided loss. The 28-year-old Granlund should continue to see top-six minutes going forward. He had 30 points in 63 games for the Predators last year, his lowest output since he had eight points in 27 outings as a rookie in 2012-13.