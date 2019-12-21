Predators' Mikael Granlund: All set Saturday
Granlund (lower body) is in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Granlund will skate on Nashville's second line and also figures to see time on the power play. The top-six winger missed four games with a lower-body injury. In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has four goals and eight assists.
