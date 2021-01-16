Granlund (COVID-19) has arrived in Nashville and has begun his mandatory seven-day quarantine, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Granlund won't be able to begin practicing with the Predators until next Saturday, so it's safe to assume he'll miss Nashville's next five games at a minimum. Once he's given the green light, the 28-year-old Finn should jump into a top-six role.