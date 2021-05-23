Granlund collected two assists and one hit Sunday in a 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 4.

Granlund mitigated a rough night in the faceoff circle (9-for-17) by figuring in on both of Luke Kunin's goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime period. Granlund went without a point and was minus-4 in the first two games of the series but has since bounced back with three points and a plus-2 rating over the last two contests, both Nashville victories.