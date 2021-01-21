Granlund (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Granlund missed the entirety of training camp and Nashville's first three games of the season due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so he'll need at least a few practices to get up to speed, but the 28-year-old Finn should make his season debut sooner rather than later. Granlund will likely slot into a middle-six role whenever the Predators feel he's ready to rock.