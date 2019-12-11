Predators' Mikael Granlund: Back in action Tuesday
Granlund (lower body) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Sharks, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Granlund's return to practice Monday opened the door for his return, and that's exactly what will happen Tuesday. He has tallied just 11 points over the first 26 games this season but will aim to pick up the pace starting with a Sharks opponent allowing 3.44 goals per game (third-most in NHL).
